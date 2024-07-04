Morning Rain In Delhi Brings Minimum Temperature Down To 24.8 Degrees

Parts of the national capital received rains on Thursday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather department said.

The city gauged 9 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till Thursday morning. The meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 94 per cent.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 78 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

