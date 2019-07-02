Monsoon To Hit Delhi in 72 hours, Says Weather Office

Monsoon is likely to hit the national capital in the next 72 hours

Monsoon is likely to hit the national capital in the next 72 hours, beginning with light showers on Tuesday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said light rains were expected on Wednesday and Thursday after which the delayed monsoon will set in.

With the rains, there would be a slight dip in the temperature, said IMD's Kuldeep Srivastava.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 30 degrees Celsius.



