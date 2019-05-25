Rs 30 Lakh Property Dispute, Rival Gangs Reason For TikTok Celeb's Murder

Mohit Mor had close to half a million followers on popular video sharing app TikTok (File Photo)

Social media celebrity Mohit Mor last spoke to the 17-year-old who was arrested Thursday for his murder, showed Call Detail Records accessed by the police, reported news agency IANS. On interrogating the accused, police also learned Mor's murder was over a property dispute and the involvement of two rival gangs after said dispute. A pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from the teen's possession.

During interrogation, the teen also said he had joined a gang because of some personal enmity, reported PTI. He had come into contact with Sandeep Pahalwan, a member of the Nandu gang a month.

On the day of the murder, Pahalwan asked the teen to meet him. Two other gang members, Vikas and Rohit Malik, who were involved in the killing of Mohit Mor were also present at the meeting point. Pahalwan gave them three pistols and the address to the photocopy shop where Mor would be present.

Mor was shot dead inside the shop near Delhi's Dwarka in Najfgarh town on Tuesday.

The three, who were on a bike, entered the shop and shot Mohit Mor 13 times. They managed to escape from the shop, but CCTV footage captured them leaving. While two of their faces were covered with helmets, footage revealed the third person's face.

Mor had invested around Rs 30 lakh with one of the gang members in a plot of land, according to police. He refused to return the money even after the death of that gang member, the teen told the police.

"The motive behind the killing was that one Mangu, who was also a member of Nandu gang, was killed earlier, had invested around Rs 30 lakh in a plot in Mohan Garden through Mor. After his death, Mor did not return the money to Mangu's friends and instead took protection from Manjeet Mahal gang through gang members Pradeep Solanki and Vikas Dalal," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Few days back, Pahalwan had sent the juvenile to demand money from Mor, but the latter assaulted the juvenile after a fight broke out. Pahalwan, along with the juvenile and his two accomplices, then decided to eliminate Mor," another officer who is part of the investigation told IANS.

According to the officer, the teen had called up Mohit Mor after this to ascertain his whereabouts.

(With Inputs From PTI And IANS)