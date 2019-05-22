TikTok Celebrity Shot Dead Near Delhi, Attackers Seen On CCTV

Mohit Mor, a fitness enthusiast, had half a million followers on popular video-sharing app TikTok

A social media celebrity was shot dead by three unidentified gunmen today near Delhi. 24-year-old Mohit Mor, a fitness enthusiast, had half a million followers on popular video-sharing app TikTok and would frequently upload fitness videos on his TikTok and Instagram profiles.

Mor, who used to visit a gym in Najafgarh, was at a photocopy shop nearby to visit a friend at around 5 pm today, when he was murdered.

He was sitting on a sofa at the shop, when three unidentified men, who were on a bike, entered the shop and pumped five bullets into him.

The gunmen were captured on CCTV camera, leaving the scene of the crime. Two of the attackers' faces were concealed with helmets, while one of them could clearly be seen from the CCTV footage.

One of the gunmen who shot Mohit Mor can clearly be seen from the CCTV footage

"When Mohit Mor was busy talking with his friend inside the shop, three armed persons barged inside the shop and indiscriminately fired 13 bullets on him. Mohit Mor fell on a sofa kept inside the shop. He was rushed to near-by hospital where he was declared brought dead," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Police are investigating the motive behind the murder. However, police have not ruled out Mor being a victim of gang violence.

"We are checking his Tik Tok and Instagram accounts comments and Call Details Record (CDR) to establish his enmity with anyone on social media that may help us to crack the case," the senior police officer said.

"Prima facie, it appears a case of personal enmity and a money dispute," the officer added.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a probe has been initiated.

The incident occurred after two suspected criminals were killed in a shootout near Dwarka Mor metro station.

(With Inputs From IANS)

