Moderate Showers Expected In Delhi Over Weekend: Weather Office

At present, the axis of monsoon lies south of Delhi. (Representational)

The national capital has recorded a 50 per cent rainfall deficiency in July so far, but "moderate" showers over the weekend are expected to make up for the deficit, the weatherman said on Wednesday.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 44 mm rainfall in July so far, which is around 50 per cent less than the normal of 88.3 mm.

The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have also recorded 24 and 43 per cent less rains, respectively, in July.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said Delhi received only isolated light rains over the last few days as the monsoon trough had shifted towards the foothills of the Himalayas.

At present, the axis of monsoon lies south of Delhi. It will start moving towards the north on July 17 and cause rains in northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

A fresh spell of "light to moderate" rains is expected from July 17 to July 20 in the national capital, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the IMD.

"We expect to record around 20 mm rainfall in Delhi during this period which will reduce the deficiency to a certain extent," he said, adding the mercury is expected to dip to the lower 30s.

On Wednesday, the city continued to reel under hot and humid weather as rain gave it a miss.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal. Humidity levels shot up to 81 percent.

According to the IMD, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

Normal rainfall was predicted in the national capital during the season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)