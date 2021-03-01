Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal Joins Aam Aadmi Party

Mansi Sehgal today joined AAP in the presence of party leader Raghav Chadha. (ANI)

Former Miss India Delhi Mansi Sehgal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party leader Raghav Chadha, the Delhi-based party said in a statement today.

Ms Sehgal, Miss India Delhi 2019, said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "honest governance" inspired her to join the party.

"Inspired by the honest governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and hardwork of MLA Raghav Chadha, I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party, and I feel that through clean politics, we can bring about a substantial change in the world that we live in," Ms Sehgal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

She also urged youth and women to be an active part of politics and to join the AAP. "I would urge our youth and particularly our women to come and join us, and bring about the change that we all wish to see," she said.

Raghav Chadha inducted Ms Sehgal into the AAP at Naraina Vihar Club in the presence of several residents.

"I am delighted that the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal instill confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people, and the AAP family is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day. I welcome Mansi into the AAP family," Mr Chadha said.

Mansi Sehgal is a TedX speaker, trained engineer and an entrepreneur with her own startup, the AAP said in a statement.

