Minor Apprehended For Shooting At Toll Tax Staff In Delhi

A juvenile was today apprehended for allegedly firing at a toll tax employee in a case of mistaken identity last month in southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan, the police said. On October 20, Amar Singh, 24, an employee at Daurala toll tax was shot at by three people who came on a bike.The investigation focused on members of the Nandoo, Manjit Mahal, Neeraj Bawania and Rajesh Bawania gangs as these were active in the border areas, said Shibesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).During investigation, 50 to 75 people were interrogated and details of motorcycles similar to the one driven by the accused were taken from the transport authority, the officer said.Police came to know that Rajesh Bawania, who is currently in jail, had asked his gang members to recruit some teenagers and kill Vikram alias Katia, an alleged associate of a rival gang, the police officer said.The accused then fired at the toll tax employee in a case of mistaken identity, the officer said. Subsequently, the three accused, including two juveniles were identified, the police said.One of the juveniles was apprehended today from Delhi-Sonipat border and a country-made pistol was seized from him.The other accused, a juvenile, is already lodged in a children's home. Police said gangsters lodged in different jails are recruiting minors to carry out their operations.