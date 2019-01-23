Metro Line To Be Extended To Ghaziabad After Cabinet Approval

Delhi | | Updated: January 23, 2019 19:39 IST
The Delhi Metro corridor will be extended from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad.


New Delhi: 

The Centre has approved the extension of the Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, which will provide a much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to the National Capital Region. 

The approval was granted at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

In a statement, the government said the total distance of the extended line will be 9.41 kilometers. "The Union cabinet has approved the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad," it stated.

The cabinet has also approved contribution of Rs 324.87 crore as central financial assistance for the extension at a total completion cost of Rs 1,781.21 crore, it said. 
 

