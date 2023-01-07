Metro Between HUDA City Centre, Sultanpur To Undergo Maintenance On Saturday

Certain stretches of the metro route will undergo maintenance work this weekend. (Representational)

Metro services from HUDA City Centre to Sultanpur will not remain operational from 11.30 pm Saturday to 6.30 am Sunday due to maintenance work, DMRC officials said.

The services will also not be available between Sultanpur-Guru Dronacharya and Ghitorni and Arjangarh till 6.30 am Sunday, they said.

During this period, connectivity between Sultanpur Metro station and Guru Dronacharya Metro station will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service, they added.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work, train services from HUDA City Centre to Sultanpur section of Yellow line will not be operated after 11:30pm on Saturday. An extra train will be operated at 12.15 am from Huda City Centre to Sultanpur for remaining passengers (if any)," DMRC officials said.

