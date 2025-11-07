Mercedes Catches Fire On Delhi Road, Cops Rescue Woman, 5-Year-Old Child

A 38-year-old woman and her five-year-old child had a narrow escape as the car they were in caught fire while they stopped at a stop signal in Delhi.

The incident took place on Thursday, around 5:30 pm, near the Tara Apartment crossing in the national capital.

The Mercedes car suddenly caught fire as the woman and her child were waiting for the signal to turn green. However, Delhi Police's prompt action led to their safe rescue.

According to officials, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ratan Lal Meena, Constable Rahul, and a traffic police officer immediately arrived at the scene and pulled the woman and her child out of the car. As the fire was spreading rapidly, the team immediately called for a Delhi Jal Board tanker to control the fire. The police team and tanker crews worked together to put off the fire and keep the people and vehicles parked nearby safe.

The woman has expressed her gratitude to the Delhi Police, saying that if the police had not arrived on time, a serious tragedy could have occurred.

The South-East District Police also praised the "bravery" and "promptness" of the cops.