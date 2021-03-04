Men Rob Auto-Rickshaw Driver At Knife-Point, Arrested: Delhi Police

The robbed mobile phone and money were recovered, the police said. (Representational)

Two people were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly robbing an auto-rickshaw driver at knife-point in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, auto-rickshaw driver Kishan Murari was returning from Defence Colony after dropping off a passenger in the early hours of Wednesday when three people hired the vehicle to go towards APJ school.

"On reaching the destination around 4 am, the three took out a knife and snatched Rs 3,500 and his mobile phone," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

On being informed about the incident, police cordoned off the Jagdamba Jhuggi Camp, where the alleged robbers had fled, and Constable Brijesh along with the complainant went inside, he said.

The complainant identified the accused in a dark corner, and Brijesh gave a chase and managed to nab Pankaj (21), a resident of Jagdamba Camp, Savitri Nagar, Thakur said.

Thereafter, the team arrested Vivek Sah of Kailash Colony and apprehended a juvenile, the DCP said.

A case was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station. The robbed mobile phone, money and the knife used in the crime were recovered, the police said.