Maximum Temperature Settles At 24.5 Degrees In Delhi

The relative humidity in the city was recorded at 48 per cent at 5:30 pm.

Mercury fell by a notch in the national capital on Wednesday as the maximum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the city was recorded at 48 per cent at 5:30 pm.

Delhi on Wednesday logged the minimum temperature at 9.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

On Tuesday, the city had recorded a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius and a high of 25.4 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky.

The national capital had on Monday logged a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in February in two years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)