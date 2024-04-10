Maximum Temperature In Delhi Likely To Touch 38 Degrees Celsius Today

The maximum temperature in Delhi today is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius

Delhi today recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the season's average.

The relative humidity stood at 55 per cent at 8:30 am.

Partly cloudy skies are likely and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.



