Massive Fire Breaks Out In Factory In Delhi

Delhi Fire: 30 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: September 16, 2018 08:48 IST
New Delhi: 

A massive fire broke out today in a factory in Udyog Nagar area of the national capital. 30 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire. Efforts are on to control the blaze. No report of any casualty has emerged so far. More details awaited.

Udyog Nagar is an industrial area in the national capital. The fire has completely engulfed the top floor of the two-storey building. The firefighters are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to the first floor.

Huge flames are being seen at the spot, with a huge cloud of smoke billowing out of the building. 

