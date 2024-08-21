Man's Decomposed Body With Stab Wounds Found At Delhi Home, Wife Detained

The man's body was handed over to his family after autopsy, said police. (Representational)

A body of a man in decomposed state with multiple stab wounds was found in a house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Wednesday.

Police suspect the man, Sachin, a call operator in a private company, was killed by his wife Kavya, who was detained later from Uttam Nagar.

On Tuesday evening, a PCR call was received about a man being killed by his wife.

Police, when they reached the house, found a male body in a decomposed state.

Sachin lived in a rented accommodation in Chanakya Place 2 in the Dabri area, a police officer said.

Initial investigation suggested that Sachin was killed by Kavya on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday due to regular domestic violence, the officer said.

"Sachin had married Kavya three years ago in a temple but would often indulge in arguments and fights. Sachin's body had multiple stab wounds," the officer said.

Kavya who had absconded from the house is under interrogation.

Sachin's body was handed over to his family members after autopsy, the officer said.

