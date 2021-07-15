Delhi Man Slits Woman's Throat For Wanting To End Relationship: Police

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody

A 24-year-old man has been arrested from Delhi's Dwarka area for allegedly killing his girlfriend of five years by slitting her throat, officials said Thursday.

The woman wanted to part ways with the accused and had stopped communicating with him after her husband's death, the police said. This infuriated him and led to the murder, they added.

On the evening of June 10, the police received information that a 42-year-old woman has been found brutally murdered at her residence, Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Santosh Kumar Meena told NDTV.

The woman's 17-year-old daughter, who had gone to visit her aunt in the afternoon, returned around 6:30 pm to find her mother lying dead in their home, the police said.

The police arrested accused Krishna, who is a resident of Haryana, on July 12 and registered a case of murder against him. He has been sent to judicial custody.

The accused confessed that he killed the woman as she was distancing from him, the officials added.