Manoj Tiwari Demands Probe Into Death Of Delhi Sub-Inspector

Manoj Tiwari condoled the death of the sub inspector and prayed for the family (File Photo)

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday demanded a probe into the death of a Delhi police sub-inspector in Vivek Vihar area, saying society has no place for "goondaism and urban naxalism".

The 58-year-old sub-inspector Raj Kumar died after he was allegedly assaulted following a quarrel with a suspected criminal in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area, officials said.

Mr Tiwari condoled the death of Kumar and prayed for the family.

"....Proper enquiry should be conducted and culprits should be punished as Goondaism & Urban Naxalism should have no place in the society," Mr Tiwari tweeted.

Preliminary post-mortem report revealed Mr Kumar died due to cardiac arrest, police said.

Mr Kumar was apparently filming a video of the criminal on his mobile phone when he was allegedly assaulted, police said, adding that the victim later died.

The sub-inspector had joined the police department in 1990 as head constable and was posted at its communication unit.

