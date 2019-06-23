3 Lakh CCTV Cameras To Be Installed In Delhi In 50 Days: Manish Sisodia

Delhi goes to Assembly polls in less than a year. (FILE PHOTO)

With less than a year to go for the Assembly polls in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday began the Aam Aadmi party-government's CCTV cameras-installation project in the national capital.

Mr Sisodia asserted three lakh CCTV cameras will be installed across Delhi in 50 days.

"As the crime is increasing day by day, the role of the Delhi government can be to install CCTV cameras at every street. RWA (Resident Welfare Association) and police will get a direct feed of these cameras. The project of installing three lakh CCTV cameras has started," Mr Sisodia told reporters in New Delhi after installing a camera in East Vinod Nagar, which falls under his Assembly constituency of Patparganj.

"I have started the project of installing 2,000 cameras in Patparganj Assembly constituency. These are high-end cameras and its feeds will be available to Station House Officer, RWA and command centre," he said.

When asked to comment on 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan objecting to AAP's proposed free travel scheme for women in the Delhi Metro, he said, "There was a time when people never thought of metro. E Sreedharan was a superb engineer. He visualised it and now it is there. Today people are saying it is not possible for the government. It is possible."

E Sreedharan, the retired Delhi Metro chief who is credited for its success, shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ambitious plan to provide free metro rides to women will drive the transport system towards inefficiency and bankruptcy. He urged PM Modi not to agree to the proposal. He also said the proposal would set alarming precedence to all other metros in the country.