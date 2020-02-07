'What CBI Did Is Right': Manish Sisodia On Official's Arrest For Bribe

Manish Sisodia also said in tweets that the officer should be punished severely.

Highlights Official in Manish Sisodia's office arrested by CBI for bribe-taking

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister called for "strict action" against officer

Gopal Krishna Madhav was Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in his office

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, put out a series of tweets this morning on the arrest of an official in his office by the CBI for bribe-taking. He called for "strict action" against the officer, as the late night arrest on the verge of the Saturday Delhi election fueled political allegations.

The arrested officer, Gopal Krishna Madhav, worked as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Manish Sisodia's office.

He was reportedly caught while taking a bribe to "settle" a tax evasion case. The CBI had laid a trap for him, ANI reported.

"I got to know that an officer who is posted at GST (Goods and Services Tax) and has been an OSD with me for five years has been arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs. What CBI did is right, strictest action should be taken to set an example," said Mr Sisodia.

"I have no issues with the timing of arrest, whoever takes bribe should be caught immediately. We have zero tolerance for corruption," he added.

He had also said in tweets that the officer should be punished severely.

The Delhi government website revealed that Madhav was appointed as an OSD to the Deputy Chief Minister in 2015.

The Press Trust of India quoted sources as saying no involvement of Mr Sisodia had been found.

But some in the ruling BJP, which is in a direct contest with AAP in Delhi, seized the arrest to point fingers at Mr Sisodia.

"OSD caught extracting bribe for Manish Sisodia. Had taken an instalment of Rs 2 lakh from a total bribe of Rs 10 lakh...They are all thieves, only pretend to be Aam Aadmi (common man). Now we know why they didn't bring in the Lokpal (anti-corruption watchdog)," tweeted BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The results of the Delhi election will be declared on February 11.

During an acrimonious campaign for the Delhi election, the BJP and AAP traded allegations and vitriolic attacks.