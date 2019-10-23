Man, With Around 700 Kg Illegal Firecrackers, Arrested In Delhi

700 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized from behind a flour mill, the police said

Delhi police arrested a man on Tuesday in Jagatpuri with around 700 kg of illegal firecrackers stored at a flour mill.

A police officer talking about the incident said, "Yesterday (Tuesday) evening, police team received information about the selling of illegal firecrackers in the area. So, they confirmed where this illegal selling was taking place. When they verified and raided that place...it came to light that there was a flour mill and from behind it...firecrackers have been recovered."

The police officer said the main accused has been arrested and further interrogation is going on.

