Man Visiting Bank Shot Accidentally By Guard In South Delhi

Police recovered the guard's gun with one empty cartridge and five other live ones

A guard's gun accidentally went off at a bank in south Delhi today, injuring a customer, police said today.

The incident took place inside a branch of the Vijaya Bank in the Defence Colony area, they said.

The guard, Rudra Pal Singh, is a retired Army man. The injured person was identified as Rajender Singh, who is being treated at the Moolchand Hospital, police said.

The Defence Colony police station received a call about the incident at 1:30 pm, they said.

The weapon used by the guard has been recovered from the spot along with an empty and five live cartridges, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), Romil Baaniya, said.

The guard has been arrested and case had been registered. The matter is being investigated.

