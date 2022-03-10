Man Uses Car With Delhi Police Sticker For Liquor Smuggling, Arrested

A police sticker was also found affixed at the windshield of the car, police said. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man, who used to supply illicit liquor after pasting police sticker on the windscreen of his car, was arrested from northwest Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Veerpal, a resident of Najafgarh, they said.

On Wednesday around 12.30 pm, police laid a trap in Haiderpur Shalimar Bagh area near Caspia Hotel based on a tip-off.

They intercepted a car coming towards them. The car was found loaded with 24 boxes of illicit liquors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he purchased a car for smuggling liquor and managed one police sticker and pasted it on windshield of the car to dodge police, they said.

He used to purchase liquor for sale in Haryana only from different licensed shop dealers of Kharkhouda, Sonepat and started smuggling the same in different parts of Delhi, they said.

The accused was previously involved in cases of Excise Act and extortion, police added.