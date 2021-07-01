Man Stabbed To Death In Front Of Father In Delhi: Police

Police said they have arrested six people in connection with the incident. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was on Thursday stabbed to death in front of his father during a fight in northwest Delhi's Azadpur, police said.

The victim has been identified as Dev Priya, a resident of Burari, they said.

Police said they have arrested six people in connection with the incident.

A senior police officer said information regarding the incident near Kewal Park, Azadpur was received at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station at 12.20 am.

"It was found that the victim was allegedly stabbed during a quarrel with the accused persons. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later shifted to Fortis Hospital where he succumbed to injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Thereafter, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station, she said.

According to police, Jaipal (45), father of the victim, was coming home on his bike when it brushed passed another vehicle following which an argument ensued between him and the other vehicle rider.

Jaipal, who was under the influence of alcohol, called his son, they said, adding that the fight was later pacified.

There were some persons, who were also drunk, sitting nearby and came to the spot. An argument followed between them and Jaipal. One of them stabbed his son and fled the spot, police said.

During investigation, on the basis of local intelligence, the special staff of northwest district has apprehended six accused persons, the DCP said.

The accused have been identified as Sahil (25), Annu Kumar (21), Devender (18), Satyaveer Sharma (18), Aakash (18) and Anurag (19), all residents of Azadpur, they said.

Weapons of offence and two knives used by the accused persons have been recovered from their possession. Further investigation of the case is underway, police added.

