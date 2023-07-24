Man Stabbed To Death For Resisting Robbery Attempt In Delhi, 2 Arrested

The police are looking for the third accused (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death when he resisted a robbery bid in Delhi on Sunday, the police said, adding that two of the three accused have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Irfan (22) and Sanjeev (24), police said, adding that the victim has been identified as Ajeet (26) alias Neeraj - a resident of Shehzada Bagh.

On Sunday around 11 am, a call was received about a person with a stab injury. The injured was shifted to the Hindu Rao Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

"No identification proof was available with the body. There were two tattoos - one on either arm. We spread the word through informers to identify the victim," he said.

Speaking about the investigation, Mr Kalsi said that the accused were located after footage of CCTV cameras from the area was examined. After analyzing the footage, two suspects were zeroed in on and caught.

"They confessed to stabbing the victim. Further efforts are being made to arrest the third accused as well," the DCP said.