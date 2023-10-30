Man Stabbed To Death, 2 Injured In Delhi's Najafgarh: Cops

The police said that they have detained two accused who were allegedly involved in the incident.

A 33-year-old supervisor of a godown was allegedly stabbed to death, while two workers were injured after being attacked by a group of men in the Najafgarh area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday inside a godown at Nagli Sakrawati in Najafgarh, they added.

The godown supervisor Dharmendra and two workers Chotu and Sukhsagar had caught a man loitering inside in the suspicion of theft, the police said.

After being accosted by the trio, the man, a resident of the same area, called a few persons to join him. The group then attacked Dharmendra, Chotu and Sukhsagar with knives and sticks, leaving them critically injured, they said.

The victims were taken to a hospital where doctors declared Dharmendra brought dead, while others are recuperating, they added.

With the help of the CCTV footage and other human intelligence networks, the police are trying to ascertain the sequence of the incident and nab all the accused, they added.

