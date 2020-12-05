Man Shot At Over Monetary Dispute In Delhi: Police

The incident took place around 7.40 pm on Friday, police said. (Representational)

Four men shot at and injured a 30-year-old man over a monetary dispute in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area, police said on Saturday.

Umair Ali Khan was called by one Daud to CC market for mediation with one Parvez Miglani about settling some money dispute, police said.

"When he reached there, Daud, Atish alias Kabir, Fahad and an unidentified man argued with him and fired at him. (Umair) Khan sustained injuries in his both legs," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said.

Mr Khan was rushed to Holy Family Hospital by his friend Shoaib, he said. A case has been registered in this connection at NFC police station under relevant sections of the law, they said.

Daud is a resident of Abul Fazal enclave while Kabir and Fahad hail from Zakir Nagar. Raids are being conducted to arrest them, police said.