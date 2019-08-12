For 'Different' Birthday, Delhi Man Fires Gun In TikTok Video, Arrested

The firearm and mobile used for recording the video have been seized. (Representational)

A man was arrested by the Delhi Police today after a TikTok video showing him firing from a pistol surfaced online, the police said.

The accused was identified as 32-year old Faizan.

On the intervening night of August 10-11, a video went viral on different social media platforms in which a man could be seen firing in the air with a weapon in his hand, an official statement said.

"The video was first uploaded on Tik-Tok and later on, the video went viral on different social media websites viz WhatsApp, Facebook etc and after watching/examining the video, the place of occurrence was found to be a public street in Suiwalan, Chandni Mahal, it said.

According to the statement, it was Faizan's birthday and he wanted to do something different so he decided to make a video of himself firing in the air.

"On the eve of his 32nd birthday on August 10, he planned his birthday celebration in a different way. So, he took a country-made pistol from a person of Chandni Mahal area and recorded the alleged video, and uploaded the same on TikTok, to make himself famous on social media," it said.

