Man Kills Friend In Fight Over Money, Decomposed Body Found A Week Later

Policemen broke open the door of the flat to found the decomposed body of 20-year-old Pal inside (FILE)

The decomposed body of a man, who was strangled to death last month allegedly by his friend over a money dispute, was found at his home in Delhi's Ashok Nagar, police said.

Bampi Pal from Malda in West Bengal was killed on November 25, police said yesterday. The neighbours told the police about a foul smell coming from the rented flat that led them to find the body.

On reaching the flat, policemen broke open the main door and found the decomposed body of 20-year-old Pal inside, police said.

Pal was staying with the accused Tapas Halder, 24, at the flat for a few days.

On the day of the murder, the two had argued after consuming alcohol in the flat when Halder asked for the Rs 15,000 he had loaned to Pal.

After that, he strangled Pal using a rope, he said.

Halder fled to his native place in Malda after the incident. He was arrested from there on November 30, police said.

Police said the postmortem of Pal was conducted on Monday and the report stated the cause of death as strangling.