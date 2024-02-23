Man Killed In Bull Attack In South Delhi: Police

The victim was taken to Batra Hospital where he succumbed during treatment

A 42-year-old man was killed in an attack by a stray bull in south Delhi's Tigri area here on Friday morning, police said.

Footage from a CCTV camera showed the animal goring Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of Khanpur, police said.

The people standing nearby tried to save Mr Jha by trying to hit the bull with sticks, the video showed.

The incident took place near Jaspal Mart in Devli Mor at about 11.45 am, a police officer said.

The victim was taken to Batra Hospital where he succumbed during treatment, he said.

His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination, police said.

The officer said that they have relayed the information to the municipal corporation.

He also said that the problem of stray animals is common in the locality.

