Man Killed By Speeding Water Tanker While Crossing Road In Delhi: Cops

A 40-year-old man was mowed down by a speeding water tanker while he was crossing the road in south Delhi's C R Park area on Saturday morning, police said.

The person who died was identified as Mukunda Hazra, a car cleaner and a resident of the Govindpuri area, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and found that Hazra had been taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, a police official said.

He was hit by the water tanker coming from the Greater Kailash side while he was crossing the road in front of Alaknanda Market, the official said.

The tanker driver has been arrested and a case registered against him under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

