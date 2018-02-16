Man Jumps Before Moving Train In Delhi; Leaves Suicide Note Blaming Wife, In-Laws The man, Vikas, left behind a suicide note levelling allegations on his wife and in-laws, said a police officer.

New Delhi: A 31-year-old married man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Madhu Vihar area of Delhi on Valentine's Day, police said on Thursday.



The man, Vikas, left behind a suicide note levelling allegations on his wife and in-laws, said a police officer.



He got married three months ago and lived with his wife at Chandra Vihar area. He had fights with her wife over domestic issues that led to tension in the family, he said.



He allegedly left home by telling his wife that he was going to commit suicide on February 14 night. Later, his brother found his body on railway tracks. A suicide note was also found on him, the police officer said.



The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.





