Man Drowns After Entering Water Body At Park In Delhi

An individual died after crossing the protective fencing and entering a waterbody at Ashoka DDA Park in New Friends Colony, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.

The incident occured on October 7 (Wednesday), and the individual remains unidentified.

According to preliminary information received from the site, the person crossed the steel-pole fencing surrounding the waterbody and entered the water despite safety warnings installed at the location.

The security guard deployed at the site attempted to intervene and prevent the person from entering the water. However, by the time the guard reached him, the person had already entered the waterbody, the DDA said.

The nearby Beat Officer and police authorities were immediately informed about the incident.

Police and Fire Department personnel reached the site and undertook rescue and recovery operations. The person's body was subsequently recovered by the concerned authorities, the DDA said.

The waterbody, spread over approximately 1.75 acres, has a water depth of around 10–11 feet. It is surrounded by steel-pole fencing, while warning boards have been installed at appropriate locations cautioning visitors against entering the waterbody or swimming in it.

"DDA staff extended all necessary assistance and cooperation throughout the operation," the authority said in a statement.

The DDA expressed regret over the loss of life and reiterated its commitment to the safety of visitors at its parks. "DDA deeply regrets the loss of life," it said.

The authority urged visitors to strictly observe safety warnings and respect protective fencing around waterbodies. "These safeguards are essential to preventing life-threatening incidents," the DDA said.

Further investigation is still underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)