Man Dies After Being Hit By Train In Delhi; Legs Cut Off

Police have not been able to identify the man's body yet.

A man in his early 30s died after being hit by a train in East Delhi's Anand Vihar early on Monday, police said. His legs were cut off in the accident

Police were informed about a body lying on the railway track after which they rushed to the spot, they added.

He was taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body has not been identified yet, police said.

If the body is not identified within 72 hours, it will be sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, they added.