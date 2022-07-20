On Camera, Man Running On Tracks Gets Hit By Train In Haryana

The victim was identified as Veer Singh, a Border Security Force jawan.

A man died after he was hit by a train while crossing railway tracks in Haryana, with distressing visuals of the accident being captured on camera. In the footage, the man was seen being flung away after being hit by the train.

The victim was identified as Veer Singh, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Bawana village in Mahendragarh district.

He was on his way to visit his sister in Majra Khurd village in the district when the incident occurred at a nearby railway crossing on Monday. He was hit by a Duranto Express train coming from the Rewari side when he tried to cross the tracks.

On information, railway police reached the spot and sent the body to Mahendragarh hospital.

The victim, who had enrolled in the border force in 2001 and was posted in Bikaner, had come home on leave a few days. His battalion has been informed about his death.