Man Detained For Allegedly Carrying Pistol In Delhi Metro

CISF personnel apprehended the man at the Anand Vihar Metro station. (Representational image)

A 38-year-old man has been detained at a Delhi Metro station on Sunday for allegedly carrying a pistol in his bag, officials said.

CISF personnel apprehended Vishal C, a resident of Lajpat Nagar in Delhi, at the Anand Vihar Metro station at around 6 AM after the X-ray baggage scanner detected a country-made pistol in his bag, they said.

The man was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for further investigation, officials said.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by the law.

