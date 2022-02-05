Video: Man Busy Scrolling On Phone Falls On Delhi Metro Tracks

The man is seen struggling to get up while CISF personnel were seen rushing to help him.

A man, busy looking at his phone, falls on the metro train tracks in Delhi, showed a video going viral on social media. The clip showed the man walking on the platform engrossed in his phone and ending up on the tracks he lost his footing.

In the next frame, the man is seen struggling to get up while some Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were seen rushing to help him. The personnel were on the platform right across to the man. They climbed down on the tracks and pushed him back up on the platform before the arrival of a metro train.

A passenger namely Mr. Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @ Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out. #PROTECTIONandSECURITY#SavingLives@PMOIndia@HMOIndia@MoHUA_Indiapic.twitter.com/Rx2fkwe3Lh — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 5, 2022

The incident happened on Friday at Shahdara metro station, in the northeast part of the national capital.

"A male passenger who was busy in his mobile phone while walking at the platform level slipped and fell down on the metro track from platform number 1. Constable Rothash Chandra of CISF QRT team acted swiftly and stepped down on the metro track and pulled the said passenger out of the track, before arrival of a metro train," said a CISF statement.

The man, identified as 58-year-old Shailender Mehta, got minor bruises to leg.