Man Arrested In Delhi For Duping Man With Job Promise

The accused revealed that he was a part of a gang (File)

A 27-year-old man was today arrested in Dhaula Kuan for allegedly duping an unemployed youth of crores of rupees on the pretext of getting him jobs in the army and railways, police said.

The accused, identified as Pankaj Kumar Singh, a resident of Saran in Bihar was evading arrest, they said.

A court at Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan had issued non-bailable warrants against him.

The accused was arrested and produced before the court, where he was remanded to the Rajasthan Police custody, G Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was a part of a gang that allegedly cheated innocent unemployed youths, hailing from the rural areas in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, in the pretext of recruiting them in the army and railways, the official said.

The accused provided fake admit cards to the victims and conducted their fake medical tests at several recruitment centres of the Indian Army as well as the Railways.

They even issued fake appointment letters to the victims, he added.

Some even posed as senior army and railway officers before the victims, the DCP said.

The accused and his associates have cheated hundreds of victims of crores of rupees until now, he said.

For more news, click here