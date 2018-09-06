Man Arrested For Stealing Laptops From Delhi Metro Passengers

The 32-year-old man belongs to Srinagar and was arrested from a hotel in Paharganj.

Delhi | | Updated: September 06, 2018 23:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Arrested For Stealing Laptops From Delhi Metro Passengers

The accused would steal laptops from Delhi and sell them in Srinagar. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A man who stole laptops from people travelling in the Delhi Metro has been arrested, police said Thursday.The accused was identified as 32-year-old Raqib Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar, Delhi Police's Metro unit said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Ahmad on September 3 from a hotel in Paharganj in connection with a theft case, DCP (Metro) Deepak Gauri said.

During interrogation, Ahmad told the police that he used to sell the stolen laptops to a man in Srinagar.

"The accused person used to come to Delhi from Srinagar and stay in various hotels in Paharganj area for 20-25 days at stretch. After having stolen several laptops, he returned to Srinagar for supplying/selling these to Wahid in Srinagar," the statement said.
 

For more Delhi news, please click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

laptop thieflaptop thief delhi metro

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Section 377 VerdictTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................