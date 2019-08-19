Man Arrested For Providing Fake Work Visas In Delhi: Police

He was arrested on August 16 by a team of IGI Airport Police Station of the Delhi Police.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing work visas, the police said on Sunday.

Santosh Bhagwan Behera, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested on August 16 by a team of IGI Airport Police Station of the Delhi Police.

On January 30, a complaint was received regarding a passenger named Shamu, who was travelling to Poland from Delhi on a fake Polish visa. He was interrogated and arrested, the police said.

Mr Shamu disclosed that one Ranjeet Kumar Mukherjee from Darbhanga, Bihar, had introduced him to two people-- Behera and Raj Sharma -- as agents who used to arrange visas for those wanting to work abroad.

Mr Shamu, along with five others, had met Mr Mukherjee in a Delhi hotel in January this year. Following the meeting, they were charged Rs 10 lakh by Mr Behera, Mr Mukherjee and Mr Sharma who gave them fake work visas for Poland, the police said.

"Police analysed the CCTV footage of the hotel. All the details such as bank card details, CDR of the phone numbers were also analysed... Behera was arrested from Mumbai," said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport).

"Police recovered mobile phones and credit card from his possession... Efforts are being made to nab the other accused," he added.

Both Santosh Behera and Raj Sharma have several cases registered against them in Kolkata, West Bengal and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, the police said.

"The Kolkata and Mumbai Police have also been informed regarding the arrest," the police said.

