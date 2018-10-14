Man Allegedly Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself At Girlfriend's House

Police said that no suicide note was found at the scene of the incident. (Representational)

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol at his girlfriend's house in southwest Delhi's Kapashera, the police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when Deepak Gujjar barged into his girlfriend's house and shot himself with the pistol, they said.

He was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where doctors declared him as brought dead, police said.

It is suspected that Deepak Gujjar was upset over some relationship issue with his girlfriend, a police officer said.

However, the exact cause that compelled him to take such an extreme step will be ascertained only after analysing the call record details, he added.

No suicide note was found at the scene of the incident, police said.