Man, 60, Sexually Harassed 3-Year-Old In Northeast Delhi: Police

A 3-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by her neigbhour at his house in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, they said, adding that the survivor is known to the accused.

The 60-year-old man allegedly took the girl to his house. While the accused was undressing her, another man noticed this and alerted the girl's parents, a senior police official said.

The girl's parents approached the police and a case under relevant sections of POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code was registered, he said.

The girl was taken to a hospital where a medical examination was conducted. The survivor is stated to be stable, he added.

The accused has been arrested, police said.