Makers Of Russian Covid Vaccine Sputnik V To Supply To Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said makers of Sputnik V agreed to supply the Russian covid vaccine to Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the manufacturers of Sputnik V have agreed to supply the Russian COVID-19 vaccine to Delhi but its quantity is yet to be decided.

He also said that there were around 620 cases of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in the city, but there is a shortage of Amphotericin-B injections used in its treatment.

"Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us vaccine, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday, too," Mr Kejriwal told reporters.

Speaking at the launch of Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, he also said that vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are both suitable for children and the Central government should procure these jabs to vaccinate kids.

He also said that a government-run drive-through vaccination centre will be launched at Delhi's Chhatrasal on Saturday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)