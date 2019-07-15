Major Fire At Footwear Factory In Delhi's Keshav Puram

No casualty has been reported so far, the officials said. (Representational)

A massive fire broke out Monday morning at a footwear factory in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, officials said.

According to the fire department, information about the blaze was received around 8 am, following which 22 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

No casualty has been reported so far and the firemen are trying to douse the blaze, the officials said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.