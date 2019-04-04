BJP Seeks Action Against Manish Sisodia Over Letters To Voters

BJP has accused Manish Sisodia of violating the poll code by sending letters to voters. (File)

The BJP has sought action against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for allegedly sending lakhs of letters to voters about the improved state of government schools without permission from the Election Commission, violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, filed the complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi accusing Mr Sisodia of sending the letters without the statutory permission as required under the Model Code of Conduct.

No immediate reaction was available from Mr Sisodia's office.

Mr Gupta alleged that a large number of voters have been receiving these letters through speed post. "Sisodia is misusing the government machinery, stationery and public funds for issuing these letters with intent to influence voters in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party. It is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct," he said.

He added that the letters have a "highly prejudiced political angle". "In order to escape the eyes of the CEO, he is issuing these letters without dispatch number and date. They carry his official residence address. He has written that he has worked hard to improve schools despite persistent troubles from the central government," Mr Gupta alleged.

Mr Gupta claimed that most of these letters have been sent through the Lodhi Road Post Office to voters using postal addresses from various sources including courier service providers.

Last week, Mr Gupta had lodged a complaint over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's letters "aimed at winning voters highlighting the achievements of the Delhi Jal Board" addressed to consumers that were supposed to be sent along with water bills.

The DJB's office in Narela was raided by a team of the Election Commission and the room where the letters were kept was sealed.

