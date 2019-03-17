AAP Says Balbir Singh Jakhar Will Be Its Seventh Lok Sabha Candidate

Balbir Singh Jakhar is the AAP candidate for the West Delhi parliamentary seat

The Aam Aadmi Party Sunday announced Balbir Singh Jakhar as its candidate for the West Delhi parliamentary seat.

The AAP had on March 2 announced the names of its candidates for six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai announced Mr Jakhar's name as party candidate in a press conference.

Atishi will contest from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from northwest Delhi, Raghav Chadha from south, Dilip Pandey from northeast, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi seats.

These six candidates were earlier appointed as the party's in-charge for the parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.