Liquor To Get Cheaper In Delhi From Wednesday

Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from Wednesday when the AAP government's decision to withdrew 70 per cent "Special Corona Fee" on its sale come into effect.

The "special corona fee" on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor bottles was imposed last month as the government, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown, looked to earn additional revenue.

The government has, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent.

The decision to withdraw "Special Corona Fee" was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

