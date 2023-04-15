Special Delhi Assembly Session On Monday After CBI Summons Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI in the liquor policy case

The Arvind Kejriwal government has called a special session of the assembly on Monday to discuss the Central Bureau of Investigation's summons to the Chief Minister in the liquor policy case.

Mr Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia is already in jail for alleged corruption in framing the liquor policy case, which was scrapped later.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has alleged the centre has weaponised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to go after opposition leaders with false cases.

"The situation is not good. It should be discussed in the assembly. Leaders of the Delhi government will speak about what is going on," AAP MLA and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters today.

Mr Kejriwal, who has been summoned tomorrow by the CBI, has threatened to file a case against both the CBI and the ED for alleged perjury by filing false affidavits in courts.

"We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, responding to Mr Kejriwal's tweet, took a swipe at the Delhi Chief Minister over his threat.

"Forgot to mention that you will file case against the court also if it convicts you? Let the law take its own course and we must believe in rule of law. Will you go to court against ED, CBI and if the court also goes against you, then will you go against the court too?" Mr Rijiju tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal alleged the ED in its chargesheet said Mr Sisodia destroyed 14 phones and the IMEI numbers - a unique identity of each phone - were included in documents given to the court.

"The seizure memo shows that out of these 14 phones, four are with the ED and one with the CBI. Most of the other phones are active and are being used by (AAP) volunteers. The ED and the CBI know about these phones. They are misleading the court by filing false affidavits," Mr Kejriwal alleged.

Mr Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the CBI's office near central Delhi's Lodhi Road at 11 am tomorrow. The Delhi Police have made tight security arrangements as AAP workers could gather to protest.