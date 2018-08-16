Light To Moderate Rain In Parts Of Delhi

The department has forecast generally cloudy skies for the day with possibility of light to moderate rains later.

Delhi | | Updated: August 16, 2018 20:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Light To Moderate Rain In Parts Of Delhi

Rains lashed parts of the city this afternoon following a hot and humid morning. (File)

New Delhi: 

Rains lashed parts of the national capital this afternoon following a hot and humid morning.

Humidity at 8.30 am was 88 per cent, the Met Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

Rains occurred in parts of Lutyens' and south Delhi, it said.

The department has forecast generally cloudy skies for the day with possibility of light to moderate rains later. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, said a Met official.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DelhiRain Lash city

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Atal Bihari VajpayeeNews in BanglaTamil NewsKerala FloodGold Movie ReviewHyundai SantroTrain StatusPNR StatusAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................