Light To Moderate Rain In Parts Of Delhi

Rains lashed parts of the city this afternoon following a hot and humid morning. (File)

Rains lashed parts of the national capital this afternoon following a hot and humid morning.

Humidity at 8.30 am was 88 per cent, the Met Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

Advertisement

Rains occurred in parts of Lutyens' and south Delhi, it said.

The department has forecast generally cloudy skies for the day with possibility of light to moderate rains later. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, said a Met official.