Light Rain Likely In Delhi Today, Minimum Temperature At 21.1 Degrees

Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on Monday and settled in the moderate category while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 67 per cent. The AQI at 9 am stood at 195.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

