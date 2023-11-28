Light Rain In Delhi Brings Down Temperature, Improves Air Quality

Delhi recorded a dip in maximum temperature that stood at 22 degrees Celsius (File)

Light rain in the national capital on Tuesday not only brought the mercury down but also improved the city's air quality.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am and 0.4 mm of precipitation between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Delhi recorded a dip in maximum temperature that stood at 22 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature was 14.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.

On Monday, the city's maximum temperature was 24.2 degrees Celsius while the mercury settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 312 at 4 pm, an improvement from Monday's reading which was recorded at 395.

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 395 on Sunday, 389 on Saturday, 415 on Friday, 390 on Thursday, 394 on Wednesday, and 365 on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

For Wednesday, the weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky in the city with shallow fog in the morning and the possibility of very light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively on Wednesday.

